Meet the newest member of the Beaver Builder product family. Beaver Themer is a theme builder for WordPress.

"Every person that buys Beaver Builder becomes part of the family."

Chris Lema - WordPress Expert & Daily Blogger

Beaver Builder is a complete design system that includes a page builder plugin and a framework theme.

If you're a WordPress user, finally get complete control of your website.

Our page builder plugin works with your existing website. Building beautiful, professional pages and is as easy as dragging and dropping.

If you're a web professional, build responsive sites faster than ever.

A page builder and framework theme can revolutionize your workflow. Save valuable time and empower clients to handle their own edits.

Why Beaver Builder is Your Best Choice

Other than offering unlimited site licenses and world-class support,
here are a few more reasons to leave it to Beaver Builder:

Kick-start your creativity with dozens of gorgeous page templates.

Templates make designing easy and save you time. Choose a template, replace the images and text with yours, then hit publish. You can even save your own designs as templates and reuse them all over your site, or export them to use on a different site.

You can position images and text with precision, and build column based layouts in minutes.

Positioning text and images with the WordPress editor is a pain! Beaver Builder's front end drag and drop interface gives you total control over the layout of your pages.

Join over 50,000 websites using the flexible and powerful Beaver Builder Theme.

Child themes should be used for your customizations. Choose from a variety of styles using our settings presets, then modify them with the native WordPress Customizer. The Beaver Builder Theme is the last one you'll ever need.

Separate your page builder from your theme and get complete control of your content.

Beaver Builder's page builder plugin can be used with any theme and you can switch themes without losing your content. Even if you decide to stop using Beaver Builder, your content gets ported right back into the WordPress editor.

People REALLY LOVE Beaver Builder

headshot I just bought BB about a month ago and love it, and love even more that you guys are constantly adding new features.
Bill Manos - TotalHousehold Inc.
headshot Just had to say I am in LOVE with the Beaver Builder! OMG! Just got it a couple days ago and am quickly becoming obsessed about it... Keep up the great work! Thanks for an awesome product!
Kim Doyal aka The WordPress Chick
headshot It’s more than just your typical WordPress plugin. It’s a framework. It’s an engine of sorts; a complete toolset that adds ease to WordPress website development.
WPKube
headshot I am totally blown away at the intelligence and brilliance of this plugin. I am a developer that develops with Genesis and have staunchly been opposed to using builders...until now.
Clifton - Clifton Creative Web
headshot Beaver Builder is by far the best option in the market. It comes with pre-made templates to help you get started. The ability to customize every little detail makes it a perfect solution for ALL users
Syed Balkhi - WPBeginner.com
headshot I love working with Beaver Builder! It’s elegant and intuitive interface made building and editing our company’s WordPress pages a breeze.
Brad Carneghi - Carneghi + Partners
headshot I seriously love @BeaverBuilder If you're not using, you should really try it out, it'll change your life!
Jonathan Perez - Sure Fire Web Services
headshot I've used Beaver Builder for several months now and I have to say that, compared to its competitors, it's the one that offers the best performance and ease of use for my clients.
Thierry Pigot - Consultant WordPress

Beaver Builder in the Wild

Real people make really cool websites with Beaver Builder!

Diego & Thaís' wedding announcement

Hi-Chew - A really yummy candy

Crowd Favorite - Enterprise-grade digital solutions

LATE NITE ART - Creative Events Organization built by Ruzer Design

