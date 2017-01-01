Live, Front End Editing

What you see is what you get! Beaver Builder’s intuitive page builder works in real time on the front end of your page. No more guesswork.

Mobile Friendly / Responsive

As long as you're using a responsive theme, any page built with Beaver Builder will be totally responsive.

Translation Ready

Support for the popular WPML translation plugin has been baked into Beaver Builder's core for international users.

WooCommerce Support

Beaver Builder plays great with WooCommerce. It's never been easier to design a storefront.

Works With Almost Any Theme

Need a page builder for Genesis, Divi, Woothemes, or Ultimatum? The Page Builder plugin works with almost any theme.

Multisite Capable

Our Pro & Agency packages both support multisite installs. Our Agency package features a network-wide control panel so you can make changes across your network.

Save and Reuse Rows & Modules

Configure a row/module once, then use it all over your site. Set a saved row/module as a global and your changes will affect all instances of the module/row.